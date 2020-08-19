1/1
Norma L. Gunkel
On August 15, 2020, Norma L. Gunkel, 93, of Catonsville passed away. She is survived by her devoted friend, Lin Schuster; Norma was a loving aunt, cousin, and a friend to many. Norma was predeceased by her parents, Norman and Beulah Sauer, and by her sister, Jane Fitch.

Family and Friends are invited to the Sterling Ashton Schwab Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228 on Thursday, August 20, 10:30am to 11:30am, where funeral services will immediately follow at 11:30am. Burial will follow at Lorraine Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Charlestown Benevolent Fund, 715 Maiden Choice Lance, Catonsville, MD 21228, or to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.sjude.org.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
AUG
20
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
August 18, 2020
One of the first I met when I started my career at the Fed. She was funny and so very kind. And, very welcoming to me. Heaven has gained an angel of extraordinary caliber. My condolences to her friend, Lin, and to her family.
Gordy Woelper
Friend
