On August 15, 2020, Norma L. Gunkel, 93, of Catonsville passed away. She is survived by her devoted friend, Lin Schuster; Norma was a loving aunt, cousin, and a friend to many. Norma was predeceased by her parents, Norman and Beulah Sauer, and by her sister, Jane Fitch.
Family and Friends are invited to the Sterling Ashton Schwab Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228 on Thursday, August 20, 10:30am to 11:30am, where funeral services will immediately follow at 11:30am. Burial will follow at Lorraine Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Charlestown Benevolent Fund, 715 Maiden Choice Lance, Catonsville, MD 21228, or to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.sjude.org
.