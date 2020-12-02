Norma Robinson Reeves, age 81, of Street, Maryland passed away on November 27, 2020 at her home. Born in Forest Hill, Maryland, she was the daughter of Norman Phillip and Catherine Charlotte (Clark) Robinson of Bel Air, and wife of the late James B. Reeves, Sr. Norma and James who were married for forty-four years, resided in Forest Hill until 2008 when they moved to the family farm in Street, Maryland.
Norma attended Bel Air High School and The University of Maryland where she received a degree in Clothing and Textiles. This degree served her well throughout the years as she began her career teaching Home Economics teacher in Harford County Public Schools. Norma sat on the tax appeals board for Harford County and the tax appeals board for the State of Maryland. In 1979 she and Sister-in-Law, Mary Ellen Reeves, opened the Whip Stitch, a ladies' boutique, on Main Street in Bel Air. The Bel Air store was a success, so they opened a second location Rehoboth Beach. Her third store, The Breeze, opened next to Rehoboth Whip Stitch. Norma thoroughly enjoyed every aspect of the retail business, especially getting to know her customers and learning about their lives. Norma was a dynamic individual with character traits that always left an unforgettable impression on anyone who knew her; she shared her insights, opinions, and advice freely. She had an affinity for genealogy and Harford County history.
Norma and James enjoyed travel throughout the United States and Europe with family and friends, and especially cherished the summers spent in Rehoboth and Bethany Beach. Friends and family enjoyed the photographs and memories shared of her travels. Her large dining room table in her homes allowed her to showcase her love for cooking and entertaining. Norma showed unconditional love and support as a wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Norma and James were named Harford County Living Treasures in 2011.
Norma is survived by her son, James B. Reeves, Jr. (Robbie); daughter, Jane Reeves Kilby (Bryan); and six grandchildren, William, James and Thomas Reeves, Sarah Kilby Nichols, Caroline and Elizabeth Kilby.
In addition to her parents and husband, Norma was predeceased by a toddler brother and an infant sister.
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Holy Cross Episcopal Church at 1:00 pm.
Those who desire may send contributions to: 4-H of Harford County, Harford County Cooperative Extension, P.O. Box 663, Forest Hill, MD 21050 or Holy Cross Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 103, Street, MD 21154, Attn: Treasurer.
