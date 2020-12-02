As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.

It was a great to be able to care for Mrs Norma and help meet her needs during the day !

One of the best memories we shared together is when it was Hair setting Day and she would say I couldn’t wait to have you do my hair as it would make me feel so pretty ❤

Jennifer Forster

Friend