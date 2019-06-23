Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Norma M. KRAUS

Norma M. KRAUS
On June 22, 2019 Norma M. Kraus (nee Tracey) beloved wife of the late William N. Kraus, Sr.; devoted mother of Norma Jean Belt, Shirley Ann Kuzma, Charles W. Kraus and the late William N. Kraus, Jr.; she is also survived by 16 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and many great-great grandchildren.

Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM where a funeral service will be held on Thursday at 1 PM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 23, 2019
