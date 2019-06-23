|
On June 22, 2019 Norma M. Kraus (nee Tracey) beloved wife of the late William N. Kraus, Sr.; devoted mother of Norma Jean Belt, Shirley Ann Kuzma, Charles W. Kraus and the late William N. Kraus, Jr.; she is also survived by 16 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and many great-great grandchildren.
Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM where a funeral service will be held on Thursday at 1 PM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 23, 2019