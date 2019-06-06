Norma Jean Moore, 94, died at the Pickersgill Retirement Community on Tuesday, June 4, after a short illness. Norma was born in Baltimore on September 1, 1924, to Jeanette and Randy Moore. She was a 1942 graduate of Forest Park High School and earned a degree in Sociology from Western Maryland (McDaniel) College. While working for Baltimore City Department of Public Welfare, she earned her Master's of Sociology from the University of Pennsylvania's School of Social Policy & Practice. She later joined the Baltimore City Public School System as a supervisor of school social workers and psychologists, retiring from that position in 1983. Norma was a passionate Orioles fan, a season ticket holder for over thirty years, still attending games through her 93 rd year. Her other obsession was barbershop music. She was a longtime member of the Dundalk Chapter of Sweet Adelines and a past president of Sweet Adelines International. Norma also had a life-long love affair with Ocean City MD where a bench on the boardwalk commemorates her many years spent at 25th Street and the Boardwalk. A huge number of enduring friendships, some forged in her high school days, led Norma to travel both nationally and internationally. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Koehler, her brother-in-law, Fred Koehler, nephew Jason Koehler, niece Dana Hurlbert (Rob), two great-nephews and a great-niece. Plans for a memorial service are incomplete. Published in Baltimore Sun on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary