PHELAN, Norma Pumphrey (Mrs. Harry H. Phelan, Jr.),age 93, formerly of Baltimore, Maryland peacefully passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020. She was born April 24, 1926 and raised on a farm in Anne Arundel County, MD. Norma always enjoyed the arts, especially music. She received a degree in voice from the Peabody Institute. Norma sang professionally, in the church choir, and throughout her life entertaining her family and friends. She was also a runway model for high end fashion.
At the age of 26, she met and then married her one true love, the late Harry H. Phelan, Jr. Mr. Phelan passed away on December 20, 1981 and Norma never remarried. The two of them made for a handsome couple and they had three children: Gail Phelan Curran (married to Richard James Curran), Guy Downs Phelan (married to Natalie Beese Phelan), and Ginger Phelan Silverman. Norma is also survived by her seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren: Kimberley, Katie, Kristin, Brooke, Parker, Sam, Liza, Rafael, and Noah. The most important people in her life were her family, and she had a knack for making each one of them feel special.
Norma began playing golf at the age of 40 and quickly joined the ladies 9-hole group of the Baltimore Country Club. Shortly thereafter, she graduated to the 18-hole group. Norma also bowled at Baltimore Country Club, both in the women's and mixed leagues. She was a faithful communicant at St David's Episcopal Church in Roland Park from 1960 to her passing. She volunteered her time to St. David's in many capacities. Norma loved to travel and explore new countries, and she was fortunate to have enjoyed so many places.
There will be a funeral service at St. David's Church, located at 4700 Roland Avenue in Baltimore, MD, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11 AM. A private burial service will take place at Holly Hill Memorial Gardens in Middle River, MD.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to at donate.lls.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 27, 2020