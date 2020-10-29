Norma Wise Rice, 95, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 26, 2020, at the Attleboro Retirement Village in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. She was a native Marylander, raising her four children with her husband in Severna Park, Maryland, before retiring to Singer Island, Florida. After 30 years in Florida, she moved to Bucks County, where she spent the past five years. Norma loved knitting, reading, needlework, and taking cruise vacations with her beloved husband of 72 years. She is survived by her husband, Bernard Rice, as well as her four children, Cynthia Hardie (Robert), Susan Gagne (Roy), Bernard Rice Jr. (Laura), and Michael Rice (Patricia). She is also survived by her eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, and she joins her grandson Rob in heaven. Services will be held on Tuesday, November 3rd at 9:45am at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 81 Swamp Road, Newtown, PA, 18940. Her burial service will follow at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road, Newtown, PA, 18940. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund, curealz.org
.