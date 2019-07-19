Norman Basil Hooker Sr., age 72, of Darlington, MD passed away on July 14, 2019 at his home. Born in Churchville, MD, he was the son of the late Willard and Betty (Zellman) Hooker and husband of almost 50 years to the late Joyce Marie (Bratton) Hooker.



He was a seasoned automotive mechanic, worked at the Bata Shoe Factory, owned a family landscape business and farmed on his property for many years. He was an avid fan of John Deere Tractors, loved running his CAT skid loader, and only owned Ford vehicles. He enjoyed having family gatherings, listening to blue grass music and collecting coins. He enjoyed watching others enjoy the family farm as much as he did, and he loved all of the dogs, especially Sport and Bear.



Mr. Hooker is survived by son, Norman Hooker Jr. and companion, Robin; and daughter Diane Zulkifl. Grandchildren, Andrea (Bradley), Amber, Brandon (Shannon), Emilee, Kyle, Tyler, Kalyn and Elena; great grandchildren, Carson, Gabby, Cole, Elizabeth, Nolan, Avery, and Adelynn; brother-in-law, Gerald and sisters-in-law, Betty (Richard) and Ruby (Arthur); loving niece Renee; and many other nieces and nephews.



He was loved by many others but will be especially missed by long-time friends The Gore's, The Birch's, and The Comer's; including honorary family members Dave (Loretta) and honorary grandsons Rylan and Johnny.



In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by daughter, Donna Hooker, brothers-in-law, Ralph, James and Clinton and sister-in-law, Peggy Parson.



Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Friday, July 19, 2019, from 10-11 am with a service following at 11 am. Interment will take place in Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, Bel Air, MD.



Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on July 19, 2019