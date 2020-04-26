|
|
On April 25, 2020 Norman Charles Molz beloved husband of Suzanne Blakely Molz; dear father of M. Catherine Lowe (Thomas), Stephen C. Molz (Anita), Linda M. Newman (George), Thomas R. Molz (Theresa), Mary Carol Corder, Jean M. Carr (Sean), Janet M. Constantino (James) and Robert J. Molz; devoted brother of Jeanne Kuhn Hand and the late Kenneth Molz. Also survived by sixteen grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Interment private. Please omit flowers. Memorials in his name may be made to Oak Crest Benevolent Fund 8800 Walther Blvd. Baltimore, MD 21234. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 26, 2020