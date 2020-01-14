|
Norman Davis Wollenweber, age 88, of Baltimore, Maryland passed away on January 11, 2020. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of Charles and Thelma (Davis) Wollenweber and husband of 57 years to the late Anne Marie Wollenweber. After retiring from the Wollenweber Trucking Company, Norman enjoyed volunteering at the Cub Hill Presbyterian Church as the all around handyman which included the yard work he loved to do.
Norman is survived by two daughters, and a son, Carole Wollenweber of Baltimore, Sue Ziegler of Parkville with her husband, Frank; and David C. Wollenweber of Abingdon with his and wife, Cheryl. There are two grandsons, Carson Ziegler and Joshua Wollenweber; and his granddaughter, Kristin Wollenweber.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Services will be held on Thursday, January 16 at 10 am at the funeral home. Interment will take place at the Gardens of Faith Cemetery.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020