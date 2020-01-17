|
|
Norman E. Parslow, Jr., fondly known as "Buster," of Bel Air, Md., passed away December 5 at home at the age of 89. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 70 years, Marjorie Michael Parslow, sons Norman, III (Bunky) (Cindy), and Brian (Donna), grandchildren Nicole and Jonathan (deceased), great-grandson Evan, and beloved cat, Bo.
Buster worked for the Harford County Assessment Office for many years. He always had a smile for everyone and loved a good joke. He loved and enjoyed his family and friends, boating and his pipe.
He graduated from West Nottingham Academy in 1948 and attended the University of Maryland. He was a 64-year member of Bush River Yacht Club and served as Commodore twice. He loved his boat, the Aqua Lobo.
Buster donated his body to the Maryland Anatomy Board. Services will be private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 17, 2020