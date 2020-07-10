1/1
Norman Grossman
Norman Grossman, 93, of Baltimore, MD passed away on July 8, 2020. He is survived by his cherished partner and soulmate, Bunny Pucci; children, Lynn Grossman, Barry (Harriet) Grossman, Dr. Mark Grossman, and Marci Knosen; grandchildren, Jonathan Grossman, Elliot (Allie) Grossman, Marshall Grossman, Mariel Grossman, Austin Knosen, and Dr. Brooke Burkhart-Thomas (Dr. Matt Thomas); and grandchildren, Willow and Quinn Grossman, and Jenner, Curie and Galen Thomas. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Reba Grossman (nee Liebowitz); parents, Anna and William Grossman; and brothers, Isadore and Herbert Grossman.

Norman was a prince among princes and there was not a mean bone in his body. He was a biology teacher for 30 years, at the Talmudical Academy and in Baltimore City schools. Norman always cared for the underprivileged - especially sick and impoverished children. He spent his summers teaching science to at-need children, and was a strong advocate for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Norman left the world as he lived his life: with class.

Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

