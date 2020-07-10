Norman Grossman, 93, of Baltimore, MD passed away on July 8, 2020. He is survived by his cherished partner and soulmate, Bunny Pucci; children, Lynn Grossman, Barry (Harriet) Grossman, Dr. Mark Grossman, and Marci Knosen; grandchildren, Jonathan Grossman, Elliot (Allie) Grossman, Marshall Grossman, Mariel Grossman, Austin Knosen, and Dr. Brooke Burkhart-Thomas (Dr. Matt Thomas); and grandchildren, Willow and Quinn Grossman, and Jenner, Curie and Galen Thomas. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Reba Grossman (nee Liebowitz); parents, Anna and William Grossman; and brothers, Isadore and Herbert Grossman.
Norman was a prince among princes and there was not a mean bone in his body. He was a biology teacher for 30 years, at the Talmudical Academy and in Baltimore City schools. Norman always cared for the underprivileged - especially sick and impoverished children. He spent his summers teaching science to at-need children, and was a strong advocate for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Norman left the world as he lived his life: with class.
Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.