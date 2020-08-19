1/1
Norman J. "Bud" Swiston Jr.
Norman J. "Bud" Swiston, Jr., 66, died suddenly on August 7, 2020 at his residence in Green Spring, West Virginia. He was predeceased by his parents, Myrtle and Norman Swiston, Sr. He is survived by his children, Lauren Urbanek of Baltimore, David Swiston of Halethorpe, and Alaina Rozier of Goose Creek, SC, and their spouses; a beloved granddaughter, Bryn Urbanek; extended family; and many lifelong friends.

A graduate of Glen Burnie High School and Frostburg University, Bud was born and raised in Baltimore and lived for many years in Baltimore and Eldersburg. He was an avid Baltimore sports fan during seasons good and bad. As a founding member of the Frostburg University Frisbee Association, Bud enjoyed playing weekly disc golf with friends for many years. He loved sports cars and raced professionally for a time. He later organized charity car rallies.   

Bud will be remembered for his keen sense of humor, his kindness to every living creature, his respect for nature, and his deep love for his family and friends. 

A private celebration of life will be held on August 22, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Camp Hope Mission, at camphopemission.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 19, 2020.
