|
|
Norman James Martin Jr., age 90, of Bel Air, MD passed away on October 13, 2019. Norman was the devoted spouse of Patricia Grady Martin; loving father of Beth Kahl, Jay Martin and Drew Martin; loved grandfather of Sara Bowers, Anna Poe, Grady, William, Bailey, Perry, and Anders Martin; and great-grandfather of Aiden Kahl, Asher Poe, and Lily and Freddie Bowers. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Abingdon, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Attn: Membership Department, 6 Herndon Avenue, Annapolis, MD, 21403 www.cbf.org. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 16, 2019