McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
Abingdon, MD
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
Abingdon, MD
Norman James Martin Jr. Notice
Norman James Martin Jr., age 90, of Bel Air, MD passed away on October 13, 2019. Norman was the devoted spouse of Patricia Grady Martin; loving father of Beth Kahl, Jay Martin and Drew Martin; loved grandfather of Sara Bowers, Anna Poe, Grady, William, Bailey, Perry, and Anders Martin; and great-grandfather of Aiden Kahl, Asher Poe, and Lily and Freddie Bowers. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Abingdon, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Attn: Membership Department, 6 Herndon Avenue, Annapolis, MD, 21403 www.cbf.org. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 16, 2019
