Norman Janus
On September 14, 2020, Norman L., beloved husband of Christine, (nee Butschky), devoted father of David Janus, Michael Janus and wife Tammy, loving grandfather of Alyssa and Ashley Janus; dear brother of Edwin Januszkiewicz, the late Daniel, William and Dennis Januszkiewicz. He passed away peacefully at Stella Maris Hospice surrounded by his loving family. He was a wonderful son, husband, father and grandfather that always put his family first. Nothing put a smile on his face in his later years like spending time with his grandchildren, Alyssa and Ashley, walking his best buddy Daisy, or eating a half gallon of ice cream in one sitting. He was a member of the Air National Guard (1959-1965).

Visiting at E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, (Kingsville), 11750 Belair Rd. Thursday 6-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Church of St. Mark, Fallston Friday 10:30 AM. Interment Highview Memorial Park. www.lassahnfuneralhomes.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
E F Lassahn Funeral Home
SEP
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Church of St. Mark
Funeral services provided by
E F Lassahn Funeral Home
11750 Belair Road
Kingsville, MD 21087
410-592-6100
