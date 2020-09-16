Norman Janus

On September 14, 2020, Norman L., beloved husband of Christine, (nee Butschky), devoted father of David Janus, Michael Janus and wife Tammy, loving grandfather of Alyssa and Ashley Janus; dear brother of Edwin Januszkiewicz, the late Daniel, William and Dennis Januszkiewicz. He passed away peacefully at Stella Maris Hospice surrounded by his loving family. He was a wonderful son, husband, father and grandfather that always put his family first. Nothing put a smile on his face in his later years like spending time with his grandchildren, Alyssa and Ashley, walking his best buddy Daisy, or eating a half gallon of ice cream in one sitting. He was a member of the Air National Guard (1959-1965).
Visiting at E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, (Kingsville), 11750 Belair Rd. Thursday 6-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Church of St. Mark, Fallston Friday 10:30 AM. Interment Highview Memorial Park. www.lassahnfuneralhomes.com