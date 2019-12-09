|
Normal Kamelgard, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Dec. 7, 2019, at the age of 92. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Paulette Kamelgard (nee Gottlieb), children, Dr. Rena (Dr. Solomon) Langermann and Dr. Joseph Kamelgard, grandchildren, Kfir Kamelgard, Barak (Danielle) Kamelgard, Adir (Rochel Bina) Langermann, Eliana (Adam) Leve and Moshe Langermann, great grandchildren, Hillel and Yehudah Leve, Sarah and Yehudis Langermann and Oliver Kamelgard. He was the sole Holocaust survivor of his family.
Services were held at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, December 8, at 3 pm. Interment Liberty Park of Shaarei Zion Cemetery - Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Hatzalah of Baltimore, 2930 Taney Road, Baltimore, MD 21209. In mourning at 6606 Cross Country Blvd., Baltimore, MD 21215.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 9, 2019