Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Norman Karshmer Notice
An 83 yr old retired Healthcare Administrator of Baltimore County and City, Peacefully passed away in his sleep on April 26th in his apartment at the Weinberg House in Baltimore MD. Private viewing at 9:00 am for immediate family and close friends; Tuesday, April 30th at Sol Levinson & Bros 8900 Reisterstown Rd Baltimore MD 21208 Funeral 10:00 am Baltimore Hebrew Berrymans Lane Cemetery318 Berrymans Ln, Reisterstown, MD 21136 Details to be announced at Graveside if there will be a gathering afterward. Donations can be made to Main Street Veterinary Hospital in memory of Norman.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 29, 2019
