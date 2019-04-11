Norman Leslie Sheets, 91, of Kill Devil Hills, NC was reunited with his wife Verna Dean Sheets in heaven on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Their love and dedication to each other over the past 69 years was a blessing. His bride had predeceased him by thirteen days.Born in Cass, West Virginia on June 25, 1928, he was the son of the late Charles L. Sheets and Cora Smith Sheets, and was predeceased by sisters, Esther and Catherine.Norman was a graduate of Green Bank High School and Glenville State College in West Virginia. He pursued his education by receiving his Master degree and Doctorate of Education from West Virginia University. Norman taught at Davis & Elkins College, Temple University, West Chester State College, and Towson State University, and was a Coast Guard veteran.Norman was the quintessential gentleman, with a kind and compassionate spirit and love of our Lord. He enjoyed all dogs, sports, and chocolate.Norman lived for many years in Timonium, Maryland and enjoyed singing barbershop with The Chorus of the Chesapeake - Dundalk. He was an avid golfer and played often with his 'golf buddies'. They moved to Southern Shores, NC in 2011.Norman L. Sheets is survived by two daughters, Deana Kay Hastings and husband Michael and Stephanie Jan Eanes and husband Sandy Eanes; grandchildren, Zachary, Clark, Abigail, Rex, and Hannah; and two great-grandchildren, Emma and Carter.A joint celebration of life will be held at Kitty Hawk United Methodist Church, May 25, 2019, at 11:00 am for Norman Leslie Sheets and Verna Dean Sheets.Twiford Funeral Home, Manteo is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.TwifordFH.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary