On October 3, 2020, Norman Lee Ports, beloved husband of the late Mary Doris Ports; father of Mary Lee Ports, John B. Ports (Debra), and Nancy Litz (Jim); grandfather of 4; great-grandfather of 5; great-great-grandfather of 7; companion of Evelyn McGee.
The family will receive visitors on Thursday, October 8, from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117.
Funeral services and interment are private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Norman's memory may be made to Lions Club of Reisterstown, Norman Ports Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 22, Reisterstown, MD 21136.
Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com