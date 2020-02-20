|
Norman Leikach, a Holocaust survivor originally from Holoby, Poland, passed away on February 19, 2020, at the age of 95. He was predeceased by his loving wife Dina Leikach (nee Aharoni), his siblings Chulia Rottenberg, Martin Leikach, Rae Klein, Ruth Schonebaum, D'Vosia Leikach, Baybeh Leikach, and Akiva Leikach, and his parents Rachel and Chaim Leikach. He is survived by his daughter Rachel Leikach (Darrell) Etheridge, his grandchildren Valerie (Adam) Chambers, and Shaun Blum, his step-grandchildren Anslynn Etheridge and Kolby Etheridge, and by his great grandchildren Rebecca and Robin Chambers.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, February 21, at 10 am. Interment Beth Tfiloh Cemetery - 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. In mourning at 48 Bellchase Court, Baltimore, MD 21208. Please direct condolence cards to Rachel Etheridge, 7973 SW 85th Loop, Ocala, FL, 34476.
