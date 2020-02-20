Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
View Map

Norman Leikach

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman Leikach Notice
Norman Leikach, a Holocaust survivor originally from Holoby, Poland, passed away on February 19, 2020, at the age of 95. He was predeceased by his loving wife Dina Leikach (nee Aharoni), his siblings Chulia Rottenberg, Martin Leikach, Rae Klein, Ruth Schonebaum, D'Vosia Leikach, Baybeh Leikach, and Akiva Leikach, and his parents Rachel and Chaim Leikach. He is survived by his daughter Rachel Leikach (Darrell) Etheridge, his grandchildren Valerie (Adam) Chambers, and Shaun Blum, his step-grandchildren Anslynn Etheridge and Kolby Etheridge, and by his great grandchildren Rebecca and Robin Chambers.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, February 21, at 10 am. Interment Beth Tfiloh Cemetery - 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. In mourning at 48 Bellchase Court, Baltimore, MD 21208. Please direct condolence cards to Rachel Etheridge, 7973 SW 85th Loop, Ocala, FL, 34476.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -