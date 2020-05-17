Norman Levin
Norman Levin, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on May 16, 2020, at the age of 89. He is survived by his loving wife Essie Levin (nee Beitler), and by his children Marcie Thurlow, Michael (Ellen) Levin, Sol Levin, and Jennifer (Brian) Zlotnick, and by his grandchildren Dani (Brian) Kooperman, Rachel Levin, Ben Levin, Henry Zlotnick, Hallie Zlotnick, Anya Thurlow and Marae Thurlow. Mr. Levin was predeceased by his brother Jerry Levin, and by his parents Cecelia and Barry Levin.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth El Congregation Education Fund, 8101 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21208.

Published in Baltimore Sun from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
