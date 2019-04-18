Home

Slack Funeral Home
3871 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21041
410-465-4400
Norman Schaefer

Norman Schaefer Notice
On April 15, 2019 Norman T. Schaefer, beloved husband of the late Shirley R. (Oliver) Schaefer, loving father of Ellen V. Clopein and her husband Charles and Robert A. Schaefer, dear brother of David Schaefer, cherished grandfather of Kristin N. Buckley and Heather M. Leitner, great grandfather of Anthony, Nicholas, Katelyn and Ella Buckley and Isaac, Caroline and Violet Leitner. Funeral services will be held Tuesday 11 a.m. at Bethany Lane Baptist Church, 3030 Bethany Lane, Ellicott City, MD 21042 with visitation from 10-11 a.m. Interment Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for online condolences and directions. Those who desire may direct memorial contributions to Bethany Baptist at the above address.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2019
