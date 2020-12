On November 20, 2020, Norman Roy Westfall went to be with his Lord. He is the loving husband of Patricia E. Westfall and beloved father of Julie Baynard.Mr. Westfall rests at the HUBBARD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4107 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland 21229. The family will receive guests on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 12 noon when Funeral Services will take place. Interment to follow at Mount View Cemetery.