Norman Wigutow, of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away on Monday, November 30th, 2020 at the age of 93. He is survived by his sons Warren Wigutow and Brian Wigutow, his daughter-in-laws Diane DeFries and Lisa Wigutow, his son-in-law Greg Gann, and by his grandchildren Jeremy Gann, Tess Gann, Phoebe DeFries, Allyson Wigutow, Lindsay Wigutow and Brooke Wigutow. He was predeceased by his loving wife Elaine Wigutow (nee Greenberg), by his daughter Lora Gann, and by his parents Pauline and Aaron Wigutow.



93 years of loving, caring, singing, protecting and smiling. Shedding his wonderful light on all.



Funeral service is private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Cancer Research Institute, 29 Broadway, Floor 4, New York, NY 10006-3111.



