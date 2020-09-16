Norris Everett Willey, of Bel Air, died Wednesday, September 9 at the Forest Hill Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was 96.
Born in Bridgeville, DE, he was the son of the late Ira & Fannie (Short) Willey.
A veteran of WWII, attached to the Marines, Mr. Willey proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He enjoyed a long career with Nationwide Insurance, where he was a top sales agent. Mr. Willey was a Past President of the Aberdeen Lions Club, and for over 65 years combined, he was a member of both the Aberdeen and Bel Air American Legions. Mr. Willey was a long time member of Grace United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 17 years, G. Anne (Miller) Willey; children, Wade Willey and his wife Dean Lynn of Polk City, FL, Karen Meseke and her husband Ed of Jarrettsville, and Cheri Yancone and husband Joe of Aberdeen; grandchildren, Ryan, Jon, Andrea, Greg, Kelly, and Allison, as well as several great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by all of his siblings, and his beloved former wife of 58 years, Irene (Gray) Willey.
A private service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com
.