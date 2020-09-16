1/1
Norris E. Willey
Norris Everett Willey, of Bel Air, died Wednesday, September 9 at the Forest Hill Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was 96.

Born in Bridgeville, DE, he was the son of the late Ira & Fannie (Short) Willey.

A veteran of WWII, attached to the Marines, Mr. Willey proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He enjoyed a long career with Nationwide Insurance, where he was a top sales agent. Mr. Willey was a Past President of the Aberdeen Lions Club, and for over 65 years combined, he was a member of both the Aberdeen and Bel Air American Legions. Mr. Willey was a long time member of Grace United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 17 years, G. Anne (Miller) Willey; children, Wade Willey and his wife Dean Lynn of Polk City, FL, Karen Meseke and her husband Ed of Jarrettsville, and Cheri Yancone and husband Joe of Aberdeen; grandchildren, Ryan, Jon, Andrea, Greg, Kelly, and Allison, as well as several great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by all of his siblings, and his beloved former wife of 58 years, Irene (Gray) Willey.

A private service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tarring Cargo Funeral Home
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
410-272-4500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

3 entries
September 13, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
September 12, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Elizabeth Miller
September 12, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
June Eanes
Neighbor
