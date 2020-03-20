|
Notrie Luceil Jordan, age 91, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on March 16, 2020 at her home. Born in Street, Maryland, she was the daughter of William Daylor and Mary Virginia (Weaver) Smith and wife of the late Rufus Clinton Jordan, whom she married in 1948. She was a lifelong resident of Harford County. Mrs. Jordan worked at the Beta Shoe Company in quality control and later at the Cello Company as a quality control inspector and laboratory technician, retiring in 1993. She later went on to work in the home health field. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, cooking and camping.
Notrie is survived by her daughter, Linda Testerman of Havre de Grace and her husband, Nelson; two grandchildren, Douglas Testerman and his wife, Becky and Daniel Testerman and his wife, Mary; great grandchildren, Samantha, Blake, Laura and Audrey Testerman; sister, Charlotte Smith; two nephews, Michael Birkmire and his wife, Connie and family, Joseph Birkmire and his wife, Teresa and family; also survived by many other nieces, nephews and relatives.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sisters, Opal Birkmire, Maude Thompson, Geneva Nagle and Beulah Webster; brothers, Paul and Donald Weaver, and Walter Smith.
Due to the Executive Order by the State of Maryland, regarding limited crowd sizes, all visitations and funeral home services for the foreseeable future will be limited to 50 people including family and invited guests.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, Maryland on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 am with a service to follow at 10:30 am at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
Those who desire may send contributions to: , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 20, 2020