Home

POWERED BY

Services
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
3:30 PM
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nowell Weddle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nowell Weddle


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nowell Weddle Notice
Nowell Weddle, age 70, of Bel Air, MD passed away on January 15, 2020 at the Senator Bob Hooper House. He was the husband of Patricia Weddle. Born on December 8, 1949, he was the son of the late Joseph and Rita Weddle, and brother of the late Margaret Brooks.

In addition to his wife, Pat, Nowell is survived by his brother, Arlen Weddle & wife Joyce; his nephews Tony Weddle and wife, Timothy Weddle and daughter; and his niece, Anne Marie Gredler and family; a step-daughter, Deborah Hessler; grandson, Joseph Kozlowski; granddaughter, Olivia Hessler; mother-in-law, Jeanne Pyle; Uncle and good friend, Roman Ragan and numerous other family and friends.

Nowell was employed in the Access Flooring business. He worked for Donn Access Floors in Forest Hill, MD and Red Lion, PA for many years. He later joined Irvine Access Floors in Laurel, MD where he was employed until his retirement in June 2017.

Nowell enjoyed travelling and antiquing excursions with Pat and trips with his grandchildren, playing his guitars, metal-working projects, and his 1980 Harley Davidson. He and Pat found pleasure in gardening and wildlife. Recently of special interest for Nowell was feeding hummingbirds and growing milkweed for monarch butterflies.

Nowell was a quiet, contemplative man, humble and caring. He loved and cared for his family and others; and placed them before himself. He was never one to seek attention.

In keeping with his wishes, his body will be cremated. To celebrate his life, a gathering for memories will be held at McComas Funeral Home, 50 W. Broadway, Bel Air on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 3:30 pm. The family will receive friends from 2:00pm until the start of the service.

The family asks that those desiring to make a donation in Nowell's memory, donate to one of the following, they were all very caring and helpful: Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, 500 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Bel Air, MD 21014 or to Amedisys Foundation, 7106 Ridge Rd., Suite 140, Rosedale, MD 21237 or to Senator Bob Hooper House, 2007 Klein Plaza Drive, Forest Hill, MD 21050.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nowell's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -