|
|
Nowell Weddle, age 70, of Bel Air, MD passed away on January 15, 2020 at the Senator Bob Hooper House. He was the husband of Patricia Weddle. Born on December 8, 1949, he was the son of the late Joseph and Rita Weddle, and brother of the late Margaret Brooks.
In addition to his wife, Pat, Nowell is survived by his brother, Arlen Weddle & wife Joyce; his nephews Tony Weddle and wife, Timothy Weddle and daughter; and his niece, Anne Marie Gredler and family; a step-daughter, Deborah Hessler; grandson, Joseph Kozlowski; granddaughter, Olivia Hessler; mother-in-law, Jeanne Pyle; Uncle and good friend, Roman Ragan and numerous other family and friends.
Nowell was employed in the Access Flooring business. He worked for Donn Access Floors in Forest Hill, MD and Red Lion, PA for many years. He later joined Irvine Access Floors in Laurel, MD where he was employed until his retirement in June 2017.
Nowell enjoyed travelling and antiquing excursions with Pat and trips with his grandchildren, playing his guitars, metal-working projects, and his 1980 Harley Davidson. He and Pat found pleasure in gardening and wildlife. Recently of special interest for Nowell was feeding hummingbirds and growing milkweed for monarch butterflies.
Nowell was a quiet, contemplative man, humble and caring. He loved and cared for his family and others; and placed them before himself. He was never one to seek attention.
In keeping with his wishes, his body will be cremated. To celebrate his life, a gathering for memories will be held at McComas Funeral Home, 50 W. Broadway, Bel Air on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 3:30 pm. The family will receive friends from 2:00pm until the start of the service.
The family asks that those desiring to make a donation in Nowell's memory, donate to one of the following, they were all very caring and helpful: Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, 500 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Bel Air, MD 21014 or to Amedisys Foundation, 7106 Ridge Rd., Suite 140, Rosedale, MD 21237 or to Senator Bob Hooper House, 2007 Klein Plaza Drive, Forest Hill, MD 21050.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 22, 2020