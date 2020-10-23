1/
Nyda Ray Johnson
On October 20, 2020 Nyda Ray Johnson passed away. She was the beloved wife of 68 years to Chuck Johnson; devoted mother of Charles Johnson, Jr. and his wife Robin, and the late Linda Prkna; cherished grandmother of Joshua Prkna (Laura), Michael Prkna (Katie), and Charles Johnson, III (Sarah); loving great-grandmother of Ava and Caleb Prkna, and Braxton and Briella Prkna.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home, 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236, on Sunday from 3-5 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Parkwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at: www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
OCT
26
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Schimunek Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
4102563600
