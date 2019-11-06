|
Oakie Bishop Jr., age 88, of Forest Hill, Maryland passed away on November 1, 2019. Born in Bluefield, West Virginia, he was the son of Oakie Herman and Ella Virginia (Synan) Bishop and husband of Eunice (Dailey) Bishop. Oakie graduated from Concord College and West Virginia University with two master's degrees becoming a guidance counselor until his entrepreneurial spirit took over. Oakie then successfully started and owned Bel Air Moving and Storage for over 30 years and was well respected in his community. His hobbies and passions included skydiving, piloting and flying his plane and ultra light, mentoring his employees and supporting his alma maters. Above all this, Oakie's true joys in life were attending yearly Synan family reunions and croquet tournaments, raising and supporting his family, mowing his fields at Kelvin Grove Farm and dancing with his wife, Eunice, whenever he could.
In addition to his wife, Oakie is survived by daughter, Pamela Zbikowski (Don); two sons, Timothy J. Bishop (Manilyn) and Barry K. Bishop; eight grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Oakie Herman Bishop, III; sister, Charlotte Jayson; brother, James E Bishop, Sr.; and grandchildren, Baby James Bishop and Thomas Logan Bishop.
