Ola Mae Heck, age 97, died peacefully on October 31, 2019 at her home in Bel Air, MD. She was born in Scottsburg, Virginia on February 15, 1922 to Hattie James Childress and Jesse Thomas Burton. Ola Mae grew up on her family farm with 9 siblings, married an Army man in 1942 and traveled the world, while raising her 3 children. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend and caregiver. She was a life member of her local VFW and enjoyed baking and volunteer work helping service veterans. She was a thoughtful, loving person and she will be greatly missed. Ola Mae was predeceased by her first husband, Paul W. Hutchins, Sr. and second husband, Harvey B. Heck. She is survived by her 3 children, Paul W. Hutchins, Jr. and wife Bernice, Linda Collier and husband Charlie, Madelyn Manos and husband David. 5 grandchildren, David Fender, Mark Hutchins, Dawn Fender, Kelly Moretz and Scott Moretz. 4 great grandchildren, Annabelle Gibson, Hannah Fender, Clara Gibson and Gavin Fender.
No service is imminent. The family requests that donations be made to (stjude.org) or the VFW National Home for Children (vfwnationalhome.org/donate).
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 27, 2019