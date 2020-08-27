1/1
Olatunde Odusanya
Olatunde Odusanya born on 10/02/1953 in Lagos, Nigeria, passed away at the age of 67 at 12:30 am on 08/21/2020 in Columbia, Maryland.

Immigrating to the United States in 1975, Olatunde arrived with the virtues of hope and gratefulness. These virtues were embodied in his love for flying, as he tended to view life from a vantage point. His view of the world always had Olatunde seeing the good in people and situations. He was thankful for any outcomes and viewed them as causes for perpetual thankfulness. His optimism seeped into Olatunde's very person, as he immersed himself in positively affecting the lives of those he met through loving advice and wholesome assistance. He was known for putting others first, his unwavering cheer, and his kind and compassionate spirit.

Olatunde was preceded in death by his father, and his mother. He is survived by his son, his nephews and nieces, brothers and sisters.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 27, 2020.
