Oleita H. Genshaw, a beloved wife, mother, and active volunteer, died of cancer and went to her eternal home in Heaven on May 3, 2019. She was born July 6, 1938 in Baltimore, MD to Paul B. and Katharine B. Harlan. She is survived by her husband, Marvin A. Genshaw, whom she married in Philadelphia on July 11, 1964, two daughters, Mrs. Sarah (Robert) Wegley of Chicago Heights, IL and Mrs. Martha (Alan) Ulman of Somerset, NJ, and two grandsons, Charlie Wegley and Alden Ulman. She also leaves two brothers, Henry Harlan and George Harlan, and one sister, Mrs. Louise Umbarger. One brother, Paul Harlan, predeceased her in 2010.Mrs. Genshaw graduated from Bel Air High School in 1956 and from the University of Pennsylvania in 1960 with a B.S. in Medical Technology. She worked as a cytotechnologist at Jefferson Hospital and the U.S. Naval Hospital in Philadelphia before leaving the work force to raise her family. In 1969 she and her family moved to Elkhart, IN. While there she was a member of Grace Bible Church and the Gideons International Auxiliary. She was active in the community as a volunteer in the Elkhart County Health Department, a volunteer tax preparer in the IRS-AARP program, a volunteer tutor at Beardsley School, and served in the Elkhart Meals-on-Wheels program from 1988 to 2007 and was coordinator from 1997 to 2007.In 2015 she and her husband relocated to Bel Air, MD.A memorial service will be held at Bel Forest Baptist Church in Bel Air on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2:30 pm with visitation one hour before the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Bel Forest Baptist Church, 603 Vale Road, Bel Air, MD 21014.Interment will be at Spesutia Cemetery, Perryman, MD at a later date. Published in Baltimore Sun from May 7 to May 8, 2019