Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070

Oleta D. Carter

Oleta D. Carter Notice
Oleta D. Carter, 91, of Glen Burnie, passed away on March 7, 2020. She was born in Sutton, WV to the late Retta D. Hardman. Oleta retired from the State of MD after many years of service as an LPN. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching and had a profound love for all animals. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, George E. Carter. Oleta will be missed by the many who loved her.

The family will receive visitors at the family owned Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave SW (at Crain Hwy) Glen Burnie on Weds., March 11th, from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thurs., 10 AM, in the funeral home chapel. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery. For condolences, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 9, 2020
