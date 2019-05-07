|
On May 6, 2019, Olga Elizabeth (nee Isaacs) Durgin of Sykesville, beloved wife of Charles Bernard Durgin, devoted mother of Larry (Cindy) Durgin, David (Lisa) Durgin, and the late Barry Durgin, dear mother-in-law of Claire Durgin, loving sister of Margaret Donohue; also survived by 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Baltimore.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 7, 2019