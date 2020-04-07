Home

Olive Edna "Alice" Fox

Olive Edna "Alice" Fox Notice
Olive "Alice" Edna Fox (nee Green), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on April 6, 2020, at the age of 94. Known to many as "Mom Mom," she was the best mother and grandmother anyone could have wished for. Words cannot express her many talents and generosity.

She is survived by her daughters, Sandy (Kenneth) Morris, and Marci (Stuart) Lebenbom; grandchildren, Justin Fox, Kimberly (Andrew) Koppel, Kayla (Menachem) Gersten, Tali (Yoni) Newman, and Jack Lebenbom; and great-grandchildren, Eitan Newman, Eden Gersten, and Joshua, Ryan, and Zachary Koppel. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Alfred Irving Fox; sons, Donald Fox and Jerry (Ellen) Fox; grandson, Adam Fox; and parents, John and Winifred Green.

Funeral services are private.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020
