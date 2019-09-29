Home

Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P.A.
1407 Old Eastern Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
410-686-4888
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P.A.
1407 Old Eastern Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P.A.
1407 Old Eastern Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
Olive Love Notice
Olive Grace Love, 99, of Wiley Ford, WV, formerly of Essex, MD, died September 26, 2019.

Beloved mother of Gary Love, Christine Allen, Penny Anstine and Kathleen Gorton; loving grandmother to 19 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren and 23 great-great grandchildren and sister-in-law to Dorothy Bickel.

Friends may call at Bruzdzinski Funeral Home, 1407 Eastern Avenue, Essex, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon. Services at 12:00 noon at the funeral home. Burial in Oak Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 29, 2019
