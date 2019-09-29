|
|
Olive Grace Love, 99, of Wiley Ford, WV, formerly of Essex, MD, died September 26, 2019.
Beloved mother of Gary Love, Christine Allen, Penny Anstine and Kathleen Gorton; loving grandmother to 19 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren and 23 great-great grandchildren and sister-in-law to Dorothy Bickel.
Friends may call at Bruzdzinski Funeral Home, 1407 Eastern Avenue, Essex, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon. Services at 12:00 noon at the funeral home. Burial in Oak Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 29, 2019