Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
410-426-1517
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dominic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Olive McCloskey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olive R. McCloskey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olive R. McCloskey Notice
On September 25, 2019 Olive R. McCloskey (nee Ballman) beloved wife of the late Gerald F. McCloskey, Jr., devoted mother of Denise and her husband John, Regina and her husband David, Susan and her husband Don and Colleen and the late Gerald and his surviving wife Rita,; Also survived by 12 Grandchildren, 17 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandchild.

Friends may call at the family owned Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. Funeral Home 5305 Harford Rd (at Echodale) on Sunday from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Dominic Church on Monday at 10:00 AM Interment Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made Gilchrist Attn: Development Department 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, Maryland 21031

www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olive's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now