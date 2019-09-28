|
On September 25, 2019 Olive R. McCloskey (nee Ballman) beloved wife of the late Gerald F. McCloskey, Jr., devoted mother of Denise and her husband John, Regina and her husband David, Susan and her husband Don and Colleen and the late Gerald and his surviving wife Rita,; Also survived by 12 Grandchildren, 17 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandchild.
Friends may call at the family owned Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. Funeral Home 5305 Harford Rd (at Echodale) on Sunday from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Dominic Church on Monday at 10:00 AM Interment Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made Gilchrist Attn: Development Department 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, Maryland 21031
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 28, 2019