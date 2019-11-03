Home

Church of the Redeemer
5603 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21210
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Redeemer
5603 N.Charles St
Baltimore, MD
Oliver S. Travers Notice
On October 23, 2019, Oliver S. Travers, beloved husband of the late Mary Travers; devoted father of Robert Travers (Arden), Jean Travers Goodwin (David), Joan Travers Ottenritter (Robert) and the late Thomas Travers; loving grandfather of 8 grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, November 7 at 11am at Church of the Redeemer, 5603 N.Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21210. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to any .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 3, 2019
