Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St Pius X Church
6428 York Rd
Baltimore, MD
Olivia Carroll Mills Notice
passed away on November 19, 2019, survived by loving husband of 37 years, Quentin, adoring children Allison Del Bello (nee Mills) and husband Phillip, Amanda and Andrew, cherished sister Janet Robinson and husband John "JR", beloved mother Angie Wilbon, mother-in-law Eileen Mills, brother-in-law Gary Mills and beloved family pets Colt and Willie

Friends may call at the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc., 6500 York Rd (at Overbrook) on Thursday, Nov 21 from 1 PM to 3 PM and 7 PM to 9 PM. Funeral Mass on Friday, Nov 22, at 11 AM at St Pius X Church, 6428 York Rd, Baltimore, MD 21212. Interment private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cool Kids Campaign Foundation at coolkidscampaign.org
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 20, 2019
