passed away on November 19, 2019, survived by loving husband of 37 years, Quentin, adoring children Allison Del Bello (nee Mills) and husband Phillip, Amanda and Andrew, cherished sister Janet Robinson and husband John "JR", beloved mother Angie Wilbon, mother-in-law Eileen Mills, brother-in-law Gary Mills and beloved family pets Colt and Willie
Friends may call at the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc., 6500 York Rd (at Overbrook) on Thursday, Nov 21 from 1 PM to 3 PM and 7 PM to 9 PM. Funeral Mass on Friday, Nov 22, at 11 AM at St Pius X Church, 6428 York Rd, Baltimore, MD 21212. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cool Kids Campaign Foundation at coolkidscampaign.org
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 20, 2019