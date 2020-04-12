Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
Resources
More Obituaries for Olivia KEENAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olivia "Libbi" KEENAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olivia "Libbi" KEENAN Notice
On Good Friday, April 10, 2020, Olivia "Libbi" (nee Lange) Keenan passed away at home with her family by her side. The Parkville, Maryland resident was 82 years old. She was the beloved wife of the late Deacon Robert G. Keenan, Sr. who preceded her in death in September 2014; devoted mother of Robert G. Keenan, Jr. and his wife JoAnn (nee Brinkman), Catherine Keenan Cossaboon and Scott Meisel, Maureen Keenan, Eileen Keenan Aubele and her husband Michael, and Meghan Keenan Beam and her husband James; loving grandmother of Kristen, R.G., Sydney, Abigail, Kevin, Olivia, Jack, Grace, Conrad, Linus and Felix. Also survived by her sister, Gayle Griffin and her children John and Lauren.

Please contact the family for viewing and service details. In lieu of flowers, please remember Libbi with memorial contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olivia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -