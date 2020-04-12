|
|
On Good Friday, April 10, 2020, Olivia "Libbi" (nee Lange) Keenan passed away at home with her family by her side. The Parkville, Maryland resident was 82 years old. She was the beloved wife of the late Deacon Robert G. Keenan, Sr. who preceded her in death in September 2014; devoted mother of Robert G. Keenan, Jr. and his wife JoAnn (nee Brinkman), Catherine Keenan Cossaboon and Scott Meisel, Maureen Keenan, Eileen Keenan Aubele and her husband Michael, and Meghan Keenan Beam and her husband James; loving grandmother of Kristen, R.G., Sydney, Abigail, Kevin, Olivia, Jack, Grace, Conrad, Linus and Felix. Also survived by her sister, Gayle Griffin and her children John and Lauren.
Please contact the family for viewing and service details. In lieu of flowers, please remember Libbi with memorial contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 12, 2020