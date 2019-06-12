Home

On Wednesday, June 5, 2019, Omi Oehme May, of Towson, MD, age 77. Loving mother, proud grandmother and dear sister. A Memorial Service will be held at the Towson Unitarian Universalist Church, 1710 Dulaney Valley Rd., Lutherville, MD 21093 on Friday, June 14 beginning at 2 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please remember Omi with memorial contributions to the National Health Assoc. (www.healthscience.org) or to EarthSave Baltimore (www.earthsavebaltimore.org). Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 12, 2019
