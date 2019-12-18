Home

Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home Pa
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
410-272-4500
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Grace United Methodist Church
Ona Rufus Lyman Notice
Ona Rufus Lyman, 89 yrs. old, died at home with the help of family, Gilchrist Hospice, and Home Instead. Ona was born in Jamaica, VT and grew up in So. Londonderry, VT. He was preceded in death by dad, Ray, mom, Mary, brothers, William and David, sister, Ellen, and first wife, Doris. He leaves three sons and families, Donald (Frances), David, Gordon (Ron), grandchildren, Ethan (Keri), Brian (Kim), Lauren (Scott), great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He graduated from Leland and Gray Seminary (high school) in Townshend, VT, class of 1948 and from the University of Vermont, class of 1952. He was a working physicist in N. Adams, Mass when drafted into the army Feb. 1954. After discharge in Feb 1956, he remained at APG in the Ballistics Research Lab until retirement in 1998.He was a member of NARFE, the American Legion, and Swan Creek Country Club. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, and traveling through Elder Hostel, to Uzbekistan, Japan, Korea, Canada.

He has been an active member of Grace United Methodist Church, Aberdeen, for more than 40 years, was chairman of Baker Cemetery and supervised its expansion. He enjoyed Christian and historical studies, debating, politics. He worked on parish nurturing missions with his present wife, Rose Marie Lyman. Ona enjoyed working at the coffee bar and Wednesday night meals at the church. A celebration of his life will be held at Grace United Methodist Church on Thursday, December 19 at 10:00am.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gilchrist Hospice, Home Instead or Grace United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at:
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 18, 2019
