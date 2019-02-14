Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Opal Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Opal Elizabeth Phillips

Notice Condolences Flowers

Opal Elizabeth Phillips Notice
Opal Elizabeth Phillips, age 71, of Edgewood, MD passed away on February 11, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD. Born in Billington, WV, she was the daughter of Ray and Margie (Wilfong) Scott and devoted wife of the late John Richard Phillips. She loved her animals, especially her dogs, and enjoyed bowling.Mrs. Phillips is survived by her son, Glenn Phillips of Darlington and his partner, Rosemary Scheffler Davis of Bel Air. Opal was the youngest of 9 children and is survived by her sister, Lida Anderson, brothers, Donald Scott and Raymond Scott; and sister-in-law, Sharon Adams. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Saturday, February 16, 2019, from 3-5 pm.In lieu of flowers donations, may be made to the , P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA, 22312.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.