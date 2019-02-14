|
|
Opal Elizabeth Phillips, age 71, of Edgewood, MD passed away on February 11, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD. Born in Billington, WV, she was the daughter of Ray and Margie (Wilfong) Scott and devoted wife of the late John Richard Phillips. She loved her animals, especially her dogs, and enjoyed bowling.Mrs. Phillips is survived by her son, Glenn Phillips of Darlington and his partner, Rosemary Scheffler Davis of Bel Air. Opal was the youngest of 9 children and is survived by her sister, Lida Anderson, brothers, Donald Scott and Raymond Scott; and sister-in-law, Sharon Adams. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Saturday, February 16, 2019, from 3-5 pm.In lieu of flowers donations, may be made to the , P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA, 22312.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019