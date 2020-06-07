Opal S. Pittelli, 98, of North Fort Myers, Florida was called home by our Heavenly Father on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law. She was surrounded by her immediate family and dear friend. Born March 6, 1922 in Beeson, West Virginia she was the eldest of five children of the late Leighton and Stella Shrewsbury. She was a graduate of Spanishburg High School in West Virginia. After moving to Baltimore County, Maryland in the mid 1940s, she became a wife, mother and homemaker. She attended St. Luke's Catholic Church and was employed by Bethlehem Steel Corporation, retiring in March, 1984. In 1990 she moved to North Fort Myers, Florida. Throughout her life, she enjoyed gardening, sewing, country music and baking for others. Opal devoted her entire life to her loved ones. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dominic J. Pittelli; two brothers, Howard Shrewsbury and Virgil Shrewsbury and two sisters; Josephine Dunagan and Delma Louise McCormick. Survivors include her daughter, Catherine "Kathy" Pittelli Rose and husband William of North Fort Myers, Florida; granddaughter, Sally Rose Allen and husband Kyle of Cape Coral, Florida and sister-in-law, Georgia L. Shrewsbury of Spanishburg, West Virginia.
A Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 11:00 am, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at St. Joseph Church, 100 Church Lane, Cockeysville, Maryland. Interment will follow at Gardens of Faith Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Hope Hospice. For online giving visit Donate.HopeHCS.org. For mail, please send your contribution in memory of Opal Pittelli and instructions to Hope Hospice, Development Department, 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers, Florida 33908. Further details may be obtained by calling (239) 482-4673. A guest book is available at www.lemmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.