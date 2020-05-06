OREST STECIAK
Orest Steciak passed away on May 1, 2020 at age 76 in Gilchrist Hospice Center Towson. He was born in Nemyriw. Ukraine to Andrew and Anna Steciak (now deceased) and grew up in Cleveland, Ohio. He was active in Ukrainian scouts (Plast) and enjoyed many athletic activities.

After graduating from Ohio State University, and getting a Master's degree in Education from Case Western Reserve University, he taught elementary school for 13 years.

He moved to Columbia, MD in 1975, starting a home remodeling business shortly after. He became a familiar figure in the area, with many projects and clients who often became good friends. He enjoyed being a father to his sons. Orest is survived by his wife Jennifer, son Daniel (Abby), Erik (deceased in 2015), sister Luba Mudri (John), sister Helen Steciak (Matthew Shubin), numerous nieces, nephew and cousins.

Orest will be remembered for his willingness to help others, his boundless energy, love of word games - especially Scrabble, and chocolate. His sense of humor and his curiosity will be missed.

IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, IT IS ASKED THAT DONATIONS BE MADE TO THE HOSPICE PROGRAM: GILCHRIST 11311 MCCORMICK RD., SUITE 350, HUNT VALLEY, MD 21031 Gilchristcares.org or IN SUPPORT OF THE UKRAINIAN PLAST CAMP IN MIDDLEFIELD, OHIO, FRIENDS OF PK c/o DARIA JAKUBOWYCZ 3932 FORESTRIDGE DRIVE, RICHFIELD, OH 44286 http://www.pysanyjkamin.org/

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Haight Funeral Home
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May 5, 2020
I knew the Steciak family through a close friendship with Orest's sister Helen. We attended highschool together in Cleveland. The Steciak family was a loving and close-knit family with Orest being a vital part of that family unit. It is with sadness that I read of his passing. My hope is that family and friends, who are left behind, find comfort in the memories of times spent with Orest. May he rest in peace.
Jean Tabor
Friend
May 5, 2020
To members of Orest's family, Please accept my condolences. Orest and I were classmates at Ohio State way back in the early 1960's. I always enjoyed his good humor and intelligence. I lost track of him over the years, but I was glad to see he did well and had a loving family. I hope you find comfort in his memory.
Howard Maier
Classmate
