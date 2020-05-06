I knew the Steciak family through a close friendship with Orest's sister Helen. We attended highschool together in Cleveland. The Steciak family was a loving and close-knit family with Orest being a vital part of that family unit. It is with sadness that I read of his passing. My hope is that family and friends, who are left behind, find comfort in the memories of times spent with Orest. May he rest in peace.

Jean Tabor

Friend