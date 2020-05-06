Orest Steciak passed away on May 1, 2020 at age 76 in Gilchrist Hospice Center Towson. He was born in Nemyriw. Ukraine to Andrew and Anna Steciak (now deceased) and grew up in Cleveland, Ohio. He was active in Ukrainian scouts (Plast) and enjoyed many athletic activities.
After graduating from Ohio State University, and getting a Master's degree in Education from Case Western Reserve University, he taught elementary school for 13 years.
He moved to Columbia, MD in 1975, starting a home remodeling business shortly after. He became a familiar figure in the area, with many projects and clients who often became good friends. He enjoyed being a father to his sons. Orest is survived by his wife Jennifer, son Daniel (Abby), Erik (deceased in 2015), sister Luba Mudri (John), sister Helen Steciak (Matthew Shubin), numerous nieces, nephew and cousins.
Orest will be remembered for his willingness to help others, his boundless energy, love of word games - especially Scrabble, and chocolate. His sense of humor and his curiosity will be missed.
IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, IT IS ASKED THAT DONATIONS BE MADE TO THE HOSPICE PROGRAM: GILCHRIST 11311 MCCORMICK RD., SUITE 350, HUNT VALLEY, MD 21031 Gilchristcares.org or IN SUPPORT OF THE UKRAINIAN PLAST CAMP IN MIDDLEFIELD, OHIO, FRIENDS OF PK c/o DARIA JAKUBOWYCZ 3932 FORESTRIDGE DRIVE, RICHFIELD, OH 44286 http://www.pysanyjkamin.org/
After graduating from Ohio State University, and getting a Master's degree in Education from Case Western Reserve University, he taught elementary school for 13 years.
He moved to Columbia, MD in 1975, starting a home remodeling business shortly after. He became a familiar figure in the area, with many projects and clients who often became good friends. He enjoyed being a father to his sons. Orest is survived by his wife Jennifer, son Daniel (Abby), Erik (deceased in 2015), sister Luba Mudri (John), sister Helen Steciak (Matthew Shubin), numerous nieces, nephew and cousins.
Orest will be remembered for his willingness to help others, his boundless energy, love of word games - especially Scrabble, and chocolate. His sense of humor and his curiosity will be missed.
IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, IT IS ASKED THAT DONATIONS BE MADE TO THE HOSPICE PROGRAM: GILCHRIST 11311 MCCORMICK RD., SUITE 350, HUNT VALLEY, MD 21031 Gilchristcares.org or IN SUPPORT OF THE UKRAINIAN PLAST CAMP IN MIDDLEFIELD, OHIO, FRIENDS OF PK c/o DARIA JAKUBOWYCZ 3932 FORESTRIDGE DRIVE, RICHFIELD, OH 44286 http://www.pysanyjkamin.org/
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 6, 2020.