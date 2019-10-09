Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home Pa
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
410-272-4500
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home Pa
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home Pa
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Oris Grim
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Oris A. Grim Jr.


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Oris A. Grim Jr. Notice
Oris A Grim Jr, 82, of Deland, FL, formerly of Aberdeen passed away on September 25, 2019. He was born on September 3, 1937 in Laurel, Maryland to Oris SR and Garland Grim. He was a building contractor all of his life in and around Aberdeen, MD. His family moved from Laurel to Aberdeen, MD during WWII as his father worked for the Army. Oris met Shirley Anne Brockway in Aberdeen, MD and they were married in 1971. He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Anne; son Oris A Grim III; daughter Kimberley Jean Haney and her husband Barry; grandson Oris A Grim IV, Bryan Haney, Kollin Haney; and many great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by many friends and relatives.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 9 from 10am-11am at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home where a funeral service will begin at 11:00am. Interment will be in Bel Air Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Oris's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now