Oris A Grim Jr, 82, of Deland, FL, formerly of Aberdeen passed away on September 25, 2019. He was born on September 3, 1937 in Laurel, Maryland to Oris SR and Garland Grim. He was a building contractor all of his life in and around Aberdeen, MD. His family moved from Laurel to Aberdeen, MD during WWII as his father worked for the Army. Oris met Shirley Anne Brockway in Aberdeen, MD and they were married in 1971. He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Anne; son Oris A Grim III; daughter Kimberley Jean Haney and her husband Barry; grandson Oris A Grim IV, Bryan Haney, Kollin Haney; and many great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by many friends and relatives.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 9 from 10am-11am at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home where a funeral service will begin at 11:00am. Interment will be in Bel Air Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 9, 2019