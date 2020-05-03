On April 21, 2020 Orlando A. Ferruso. Beloved husband of the late Alta Louella (nee McDonald) Devoted father of Judy (husband David) Hobson and Pat Ferruso. Loving brother of Esther Ferruso Helmick, Otto Ferruso, Mary Ferruso Suder, Virginia Ferruso Wilson, John Ferruso, Joseph Ferruso and Agnes Ann Ferruso. Dear grandfather of Mathew (wife Noelle) Hobson, Michael Hobson and the late Thomas Michael Ferusso. Great grand father of Brooke & Mark Hobson.
"Mike" as he was known to his friends and colleagues, was employed by the Baltimore County Public Schools as a history and economics teacher, a soccer coach, as well as a Vice Principal and Principal.
Please visit www.CANDLELIGHTFUNERALHOME.com for online condolences and service information updates.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 3, 2020.