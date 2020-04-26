Home

Orlando J. Romeo, 91, of Perry Hall, Maryland, passed away on April 24, 2020.

He was born in Bethlehem, PA. and served in the United States Army in the 1940's. He had a lifelong career in law enforcement, had a love for horseracing, and enjoyed singing for family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife Mary (nee: Conomos); devoted children Helen Damesyn and her husband Larry, Ginny Hill and her husband Michael, and Stephanie Farina and her fiancé James; loving grandchildren Michael Damesyn and his wife Laura, Nick Damesyn, Kristy Smith and her husband Chris, Alaina McMann, Luca Farina, and Christian Farina; cherished great-granddaughter Sofia Smith.

Orlando was the devoted brother of Eleanor Vaughn, and Edward Romeo. He was predeceased by Christina Rhinehart, Antoinette Santacroce, and Ronald Romeo.

Funeral arrangements at this time are private. A Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 26, 2020
