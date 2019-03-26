Home

on March 25, 2019, Orville "Sonny" Myers, born on April 14, 1933, predeceased by cherished wife Naomi E. (nee Roberts), survived by loving children Karen Russell and husband Phillip, Mary Nora Baker and husband Robert, Pamela D. Brooks, Robin Ramirez and husband Belter, Kelly Gary and husband Dale Bolt and many adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Interment Private. A Celebration of Life will be on April 14, 2019, 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Residences at Hampstead School, 1211 North Main St., Hampstead, MD 21074
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 26, 2019
