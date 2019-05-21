Home

Oscar Eduardo Fernandini, age 85, of Millsboro, DE, formerly of Ellicot City, MD, passed away at home on Saturday, May 18, 2019. He was born on December 20, 1933 in Lima, Peru, son of the late Oscar Fernandini and Mercedes Ribeiro. Dr. Fernandini is survived by his beloved wife, Eileen (Phelps) Fernandini; one daughter, Kim Angela Diamond and her husband Richard E. Diamond; one son, Eric Fernandini; five grandchildren: Abby, Ricky, Dylan, Marie, and Lizzie; one sister, Amalia Sneeringer of Lima, Peru; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Gladys Fernandini of Chiclayo, Peru. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the Bon Secours Retreat and Conference Center, 1525 Marriottsville Road, Marriottsville, MD 21104. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dr. Fernandini's name to the Sisters of Bon Secours to the address listed above or to Seasons Hospice of Delaware, 4755 Ogletown Stanton Road, Newark, DE 19718. Please visit Dr. Fernandini's Life Memorial Webpage to read his complete obituary and sign his online guest book at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 21 to May 22, 2019
