Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc.
9705 Belair Rd.
Nottingham, MD
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:30 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc.
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD
Oscar Hunter Notice
On November 18, 2019, Oscar Leo Hunter, a Korean War Veteran, passed away peacefully with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Helene Anna Hunter (nee Stupka); devoted father of Alison A. Robinson and her husband Ronald, Jr., and Alisa L. Graziano and her husband Frank; loving grandfather of Jessica L. Hanna and her husband Brett; dear brother of Betty Mooney, Edward Hunter, and the late Robert Hunter, Dorothy Study, and Raymond Hunter, Jr. Oscar is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to visit at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham, MD 21236, on Friday, November 22, 2019, from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, at 12:30pm, at the funeral home. Interment services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Oscar's name to Habitat for Humanity International, 322 West Lamar St., Americus, GA 31709-3543. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 21, 2019
